Weather advisory issued in 7 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s national weather agency, put several regions on bad weather advisory, Kazinform reports.

Thunderstorm, northeasterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps and high fire hazard are forecast for Akmola region on August 24.

Zhambyl region will see thunderstorm, hail, dust storm, 15-20 mps northeasterly wind as well as high fire hazard.

Thunderstorm, southeasterly wind gusting up to 15-20 mps, 38°C heat and high fire hazard are expected in West Kazakhstan region.

Fervent heat of 37°C will grip most of Kostanay region. High fire hazard will persist in the center and south of the region.

High fire hazard is set to remain in Kyzylorda region.

Fog will blanket part of Mangistau region at night and early in the morning on August 24. South of the region will see temperature climbing to +38°C at daytime.

Thunderstorm and 15-20 mps northeasterly wind will hit the west of Pavlodar region.