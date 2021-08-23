EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:39, 23 August 2021 | GMT +6

    Weather advisory issued in 7 regions of Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s national weather agency, put several regions on bad weather advisory, Kazinform reports.

    Thunderstorm, northeasterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps and high fire hazard are forecast for Akmola region on August 24.

    Zhambyl region will see thunderstorm, hail, dust storm, 15-20 mps northeasterly wind as well as high fire hazard.

    Thunderstorm, southeasterly wind gusting up to 15-20 mps, 38°C heat and high fire hazard are expected in West Kazakhstan region.

    Fervent heat of 37°C will grip most of Kostanay region. High fire hazard will persist in the center and south of the region.

    High fire hazard is set to remain in Kyzylorda region.

    Fog will blanket part of Mangistau region at night and early in the morning on August 24. South of the region will see temperature climbing to +38°C at daytime.

    Thunderstorm and 15-20 mps northeasterly wind will hit the west of Pavlodar region.


    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!