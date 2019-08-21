EN
    19:40, 21 August 2019 | GMT +6

    Weather alert announced for several regions – Kazhydromet

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Weather alert has been announced for several regions of Kazakhstan for August 22-23, Kazinform reports.

    According to Kazhydromet, northern and northeastern wind up to 15-20mps and a dust storm will strike Kyzylorda region on August 22 in the morning and in the daytime. Storm possibility is 95-100%.

    An extreme heat wave up to 39°C will grip Mangistau region on Thursday. Storm possibility is 90-95%.

    Foggy and windy weather as well as thunderstorms are forecast in Akmola region tomorrow. Storm possibility is 85-90%.

    Due to heavy rainfall expected in the East Kazakhstan region on August 22-23, Kazhydromet warns of possible rise in mountain rivers water level and slope run-off formation.

    North Kazakhstan region will be hit by a thunderstorm, squall and hail on August 22. Fog will blanket some areas at night and in the morning. Gusts of northeastern wind will increase to 15-20mps. Storm possibility is 90-95%.

