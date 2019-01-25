EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:34, 25 January 2019 | GMT +6

    Weather alert: Atyrau and Kyzylorda regions to see ice slick

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather warnings have been issued for two regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    According to Kazhydromet Weather Service, in Kyzylorda region, patchy fog, ice slick, southeasterly to northeasterly wind strengthening up to 15-20 meters per second are expected in the daylight hours of January 26. Chances of a storm: 90%-95%

    From 26th to 28th January, Atyrau region will see patches of fog and ice slick.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!