Weather alert: Atyrau and Kyzylorda regions to see ice slick

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather warnings have been issued for two regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet Weather Service, in Kyzylorda region, patchy fog, ice slick, southeasterly to northeasterly wind strengthening up to 15-20 meters per second are expected in the daylight hours of January 26. Chances of a storm: 90%-95%

From 26th to 28th January, Atyrau region will see patches of fog and ice slick.