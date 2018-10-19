EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:44, 19 October 2018 | GMT +6

    Weather alert issued for Astana city and 3 regions

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has issued weather alert for some regions and Astana city.

    Fog will blanket Astana on October 20 at night and in the morning, and south-western wind up to 15-22m/s will  strike the city on October 20-22.

    Air temperature in Zhambyl region will drop to -3º  on October 20-21.

    Fog, ice-slick, snow drift and south-western wind up to 15-20 m/s is forecast in Akmola region.

    Strong wind at 15-20 m/s will hit Kostanay region on October 20.

    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!