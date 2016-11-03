EN
    17:53, 03 November 2016 | GMT +6

    Weather alert issued for Karaganda region

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has issued weather alert for Karaganda region for November 4 .

    Heavy precipitation (primarily in southern and south-eastern parts) is predicted in the region, the emergencies department told Kazinform.

    Northwestern wind up to 15-20 m per s will strike the region. Wind speed in south and southeastern parts will reach 18-23 m per s. Gusts of wind will exceed 30 m per s sometimes.

    Fog will cover some areas and black ice is forecast in southern parts.

     

