TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    07:15, 17 January 2023 | GMT +6

    Weather alert issued for Kyzylorda and Turkistan regions

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet, the national weather service, has issued a storm alert for two regions of Kazakhstan on January 17, Kazinform reports.

    Wind speed in central and eastern areas of Kyzylorda region is expected to increase to 15-20m/s in the morning and during daylight hours.

    Gusts of wind in Kyzylorda city will rise to 15-50m/s in the morning and in the daytime.

    Foggy conditions are forecast for the south of Turkistan region. Ground blizzard and a 15-20m/s wind will hit mountainous areas.


