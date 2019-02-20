EN
    15:42, 20 February 2019 | GMT +6

    Weather alert issued for northern regions of Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Weather alert has been issued for northern regions of the country, Kazinform learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Gusts of southwestern wind in North Kazakhstan region on February 21 will increase to 15-20mps, sometimes exceeding 25mps. In Petropavlovsk city, wind speed will rise to 15-20mps. Storm possibility is 90-95%.

    Ground blizzard, western and southwestern wind up to 15-20mps will hit Kostanay region and city of Kostanay on February 21. Storm possibility is 90-95%.

