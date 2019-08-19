EN
    15:39, 19 August 2019

    Weather alert issued for three regions

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Weather alert has been issued for Atyrau, North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions, Kazinform reports.

    Heat wave up to 35-39°C will grip Atyrau region on August 20-21.

    Thunderstorm, squall and hail will hit North Kazakhstan region in the daytime on August 20-21. Fog will blanket the region at night and in the morning. Gusts of northern and northwestern wind will rise to 15-20mps on August 20. Wind speed on August 21 will increase to 15-20mps.

    Thunderstorm and a 15-20mps wind will strike Kostanay region on August 20.

