16:38, 11 July 2019 | GMT +6
Weather alert issued for two more regions of Kazakhstan
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Weather warning has been announced in two more regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.
According to Kazhydromet Weather Service, from 12th through 14th July, Kyzylorda region will see intense heat of +45 degrees Celsius.
In Akmola region, the mercury will rise to +35+38 degrees the same three days. Chances of a storm: 90-95%.
Kazinform earlier reported that intense heat is expected in Atyrau and Zhambyl regions.