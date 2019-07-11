EN
    16:38, 11 July 2019 | GMT +6

    Weather alert issued for two more regions of Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Weather warning has been announced in two more regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    According to Kazhydromet Weather Service, from 12th through 14th July, Kyzylorda region will see intense heat of +45 degrees Celsius.

    In Akmola region, the mercury will rise to +35+38 degrees the same three days. Chances of a storm: 90-95%.

    Kazinform earlier reported that intense heat is expected in Atyrau and Zhambyl regions.

    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
