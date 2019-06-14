EN
    15:26, 14 June 2019

    Weather alert issued for two regions of Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Weather warnings for June 15 have been announced in Zhambyl and Kostanay regions, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet Weather Service.

    Kostanay region will see patches of fog and thunderstorm. The speed of the northwesterly wind will reach 15-20 meters per second.

    In Zhambyl region, the southwesterly wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps with gusts reaching 23-28 mps. Besides, widespread thunderstorms and hail are expected there.

