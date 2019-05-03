Weather alerts issued for four regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Weather warnings for May 4 have been announced in four regions of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet Weather Service.

A dust storm is expected in Kyzylorda region. Besides, the easterly, southeasterly wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps at night and in the daylight hours (with up to 25 mps).

In Kostanay region, there will be a 15-20 mps southerly wind in the morning and in the afternoon.



In North Kazakhstan region, the southwesterly wind is expected to strengthen up to 15-20 mps (up to 25 mps in the daytime).

The wind speed will also reach 15-20 mps in Aktobe region.