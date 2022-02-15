EN
    Weather alerts issued for several regions of Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists put several regions of the country on weather alert, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Blizzard, fog, and 15-20 mps southwesterly wind are in store for parts of Akmola region.

    Fog will blanket west of Aktobe, west, north and center of Atyrau, north and northeast of West Kazakhstan as well as north of Kyzylorda regions.

    Blizzard, fog, and westerly wind with gusts of 18 mps are forecast for Karaganda region.

    Fog, blizzard, and 15-20 mps southwesterly wind are predicted for north, southwest and west of North Kazakhstan region.

    Parts of Turkestan region, as well as the cities of Turkestan and Shymkent are to be steeped in fog.


    Kazhydromet
