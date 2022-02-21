Weather alerts issued for six regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists put six regions of the country on weather alert, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

The greater part of North Kazakhstan is to brace for snow at daytime on February 22. Ground blizzard is to batter the north, south, and east of the region. Fog as well as ice-slick at daytime is in store for the south. Southwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20mps is forecast for the east at night and the north and south at daytime.

Petropavlovsk city is to expect ground blizzard and southwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20mps in the afternoon on February 22.

The northeast and east of West Kazakhstan region are to see ice-slick at night on February 22. Fog is to blanket much of the region.

Uralsk city is to expect fog in the nighttime and morning.

Almaty region is to brace for fog in the north in the nighttime and morning on February 22-23. Southeasterly wind at 9-14mps reaching up to 18-23mps in Zhalanashkol area is predicted.

Atyrau region is to see fog in the west, north, and center and ice-slick in the northeast and center at night on February 22-23.

Fog is to coat the city of Atyrau on February 22-23.

Ice-slick is predicted in the south of Aktobe region on February 22.

The west of Kostanay region is to expect ground blizzard on February 22. Fog and ice-slick are in store for the south of the region. Southwesterly, southerly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the west.