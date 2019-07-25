16:10, 25 July 2019 | GMT +6
Weather alerts issued for three regions of Kazakhstan
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather warnings for July 26 have been announced in Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet Weather Service.
Intense heat up to 40°C is expected in Kyzylorda region. The northeasterly wind will strengthen up to 15-20 meters per second.
In the daytime, West Kazakhstan region will see widespread thunderstorms, squalls, hail, and 15-20 mps northeasterly wind.
It will be foggy in Kostanay region at night and in the morning. In the daylight hours, the northerly, northeasterly winds will strengthen up to 18 mps.