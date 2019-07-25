EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:10, 25 July 2019 | GMT +6

    Weather alerts issued for three regions of Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather warnings for July 26 have been announced in Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet Weather Service.

    Intense heat up to 40°C is expected in Kyzylorda region. The northeasterly wind will strengthen up to 15-20 meters per second.

    In the daytime, West Kazakhstan region will see widespread thunderstorms, squalls, hail, and 15-20 mps northeasterly wind.

    It will be foggy in Kostanay region at night and in the morning. In the daylight hours, the northerly, northeasterly winds will strengthen up to 18 mps.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!