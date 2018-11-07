Weather alerts issued in three regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Stormy weather is expected in three regions of Kazakhstan on November 8, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

On November 8, Astana will see glaze ice and blowing snow. In the morning and afternoon, the southwesterly wind will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s. Chances of a storm are 85% to 90%.

In Akmola region, patches of fog, icy roads, and snowstorm are expected. The speed of the southwesterly and westerly wind will reach 15-20 m/s with gusts of 23-28 m/s.

In Kostanay region, there will be icy roads, snowstorm, patchy fog, and a 15-20 m/s strong northwesterly wind. Chances of a storm are 90% to 95%.

In the meantime, North Kazakhstan region will see a 15-20 m/s westerly wind with gusts of 23-28 m/s, patches of fog, glaze ice, and snowstorm. Chances of a storm are 90% to 95%.