TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    18:54, 06 November 2018 | GMT +6

    Weather alerts issued in Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather warnings have been announced in Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet Weather Service.

    On November 7, the southwesterly, northwesterly winds will strengthen up to 15-20 meters per second in Turkestan region. Storm chances are 90% to 95%.

    Kyzylorda region will see patchy fog on November 7 and 9. The 15-20 m/s strong northwesterly wind changing southwestwards is expected in some areas of the region on November 8-9. Storm chances range from 95% to 100%.

     

