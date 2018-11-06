Weather alerts issued in Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather warnings have been announced in Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet Weather Service.

On November 7, the southwesterly, northwesterly winds will strengthen up to 15-20 meters per second in Turkestan region. Storm chances are 90% to 95%.

Kyzylorda region will see patchy fog on November 7 and 9. The 15-20 m/s strong northwesterly wind changing southwestwards is expected in some areas of the region on November 8-9. Storm chances range from 95% to 100%.