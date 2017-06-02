Weather at KSC forces Falcon 9 launch scrub

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The planned SpaceX Falcon 9 launch from Kennedy Space Center has been delayed due to inclement weather. The company will conduct the next attempt on Saturday, June 3, Kazinform has learned from Florida Today .

According to Mystateline , Falcon 9 is carrying the Dragon ship designed to carry cargo to orbiting space stations.

If the mission goes as planned, the Dragon will dock with the International Space Station and the crew will bring the supplies on board.

The Dragon will deliver nearly 2.7 tons of supplies -- everything from food to fruit flies and rodents for various experiments.

Currently, five astronauts are onboard of the ISS: two from the US, two from Russia and one European Space Agency astronaut from France.

The Dragon will stay docked to the station for about a month. It will be loaded with lab results and garbage before it heads home.



The Dragon will then make a splash landing in the ocean, where it will be recovered by SpaceX.