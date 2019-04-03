Weather changes predicted in Nur-Sultan, Almaty, and Shymkent

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet Weather Service has informed of the weather expected in Nur-Sultan, Almaty, and Shymkent on 4-6 April 2019, Kazinform cites.

The active Mediterranean cyclone caused rains in the western regions of Kazakhstan. Next day, this cyclone will be moving eastwards and the associated atmospheric fronts will bring precipitation (mainly rain) and strong gusty wind in most of the country.

In the northern regions, rain may turn into sleet. The southern regions will see scattered heavy rain, thunderstorm, and hail. The anticyclone coming from the northern regions of European Russia will cause a cold wave. In the northern half of Kazakhstan, temperatures will drop to 0...-5° С at night.



Advisory forecast for Nur-Sultan

April 4: partly cloudy, rain, 7-12 mps southwesterly wind. Air temperatures: +2,+4°С at night and +10,+12°С in the daytime.



April 5: partly cloudy, occasional precipitation (rain, snow). Patchy fog at night and in the morning. 9-14 mps southeasterly wind. Air temperatures: 0,+2°С at night and +3,+5°С in the daytime.

April 6: partly cloudy, dry. 7-12 mps northeasterly wind. Air temperatures: 0°С at night and +6,+8°С in the daytime.



Advisory forecast for Almaty

April 4: partly cloudy, rain, and thunderstorm. Wind speed: 2-7 mps. Air temperatures: +8,+10°С at night and +18,+20°С in the daytime.



April 5: partly cloudy, occasional rain and thunderstorm. Wind speed: 2-7 mps. Air temperatures: +9,+11°С at night and +16,+18°С in the daytime.

April 6: cloudy, rain, occasional showers, thunderstorm. Wind speed: 3-8 mps. Air temperatures: +7,+9°С at night and +14,+16°С in the daytime.



Advisory forecast for Shymkent



April 4: partly cloudy, rain, thunderstorm. 8-13 mps southwesterly wind, with gusts up to 15-20 mps at night. Air temperatures: +10,+12°С at night and +21,+23°С in the daytime.



April 5: partly cloudy, occasional rain, thunderstorm. 8-13 mps northeasterly wind. Air temperatures: +10,+12°С at night and +18,+20°С in the daytime.



April 6: partly cloudy, no precipitation, foggy, 8-13 mps northeasterly wind. Air temperatures: +6,+8°С at night and +18,+20°С in the daytime.