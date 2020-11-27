Weather conditions to worsen in 7 rgns of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Seven regions of Kazakhstan have been put on storm alert, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, heavy snowfall, fog, blizzard, and northeasterly widn with gusts of 23-28 mps are forecast for the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, and Akmola region on November 28.

Heavy snowfall is expected to douse parts of Karaganda region on November 28-29 as well. Portions of the region will also observe fog, ice slick, blizzard, and northwesterly wind gusting up to 23-28 mps.

Chances of fog and black ice will be high in West Kazakhstan and Mangistau regions on November 28.

Fog, ice slick, 15-20 mps westerly wind, and heavy precipitation are in store for Almaty region.

Blizzard, fog, black ice, northwesterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are predicted for Kyzylorda region at night and early in the morning on November 28.

Aktobe region will see blizzard and foggy conditions.