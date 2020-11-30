EN
    21:37, 30 November 2020 | GMT +6

    Weather conditions to worsen in several regions of Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Several regions of Kazakhstan have been put on storm alert, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Northeasterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps is set to pound Karaganda region on December 1. Probability of storm is 70-75%.

    Fog, blizzard, and easterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are in store for Turkestan region on December 1. Gusts of easterly wind will reach 15-20 mps in the city of Turkestan as well. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

    Kyzylorda region will see northeasterly wind gust up to 15-20 mps on December 1. Windy weather is expected in Kyzylorda city as well. Probability of storm is 95-100%.

    Fog will blanket Kostanay region on December 1. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

    Fog, black ice, and northeasterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are forecast for Zhambyl region on December 1-2. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

    Fog and blizzard are heading to Akmola region on December 1. Probability of storm is 90-95%.


