TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    15:36, 16 March 2020 | GMT +6

    Weather deterioration alert issued for N Kazakhstan region

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has announced weather deterioration alert for the North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

    Rain and snow will dominate in the region on March 17. Fog and black ice are forecast in some areas. Gusts of southwestern wind will increase to 15-20mps, sometimes to 23-28mps.

    Black ice is predicted in the city of Petropavlovsk. Wind speed will rise to 15-20mps and to 23-28mps in the daytime.

    Storm possibility is 90-95%.


    North Kazakhstan region Weather in Kazakhstan
