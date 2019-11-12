21:32, 12 November 2019 | GMT +6
Weather deterioration forecast in three regions
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Weather deterioration alert has been announced for three regions of the country, Kazinform reports.
According to Kazhydromet, fog and ice slick, as well as a 18mps wind are forecast in Kostanay region on November 13. Storm possibility is 90-95%.
Foggy and windy weather as well as ice slick and ground blizzard are expected in Akmola region.
Fog will blanket parts of Mangistau region. Storm possibility is 90-95%.