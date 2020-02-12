Weather deterioration warning issued for five regions and capital city

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has announced a weather deterioration warning for five regions of the country and the city of Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.

Snowfall will hit Akmola region on February 13. Some areas will see fog, ice slick and blizzard. Gusts of southeastern wind will increase to 15-20mps at night and to 15-20mps and 25mps in the daytime.

Ground blizzard will hit the city of Nur-Sultan. Black ice and a 15-20mps wind are forecast as well. Storm possibility is 85-90%.

Ground blizzard, snowstorm and fog are expected in the North Kazakhstan region. Southeastern wind speed will reach 15-20mps. Storm possibility is 90-95%.

Ground blizzard, fog and a 18mps eastern and southeastern wind are forecast in Kostanay region. Storm possibility is 90-95%.

Foggy and windy conditions as well as ice slick are predicted for Turkestan region. Fog will blanket the city of Shymkent at night and in the morning. Storm possibility is 90-95%.

Black ice is forecast in Kyzylorda region at night and in the morning with wind speed to rise to 15-20mps. Storm possibility is 95-100%.



