Weather forecast for 3 days

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The weather forecasters have told about the weather expected to be on July 25, 26 and 27, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, the field of high atmospheric pressure will bring dry weather with further air temperature increase to most regions of Kazakhstan in the next three days. The southern half of Kazakhstan will be very hot as the mercury will rise up to +40 +45 degrees Centigrade there in the daytime, while the northern half will see an increase in daytime temperatures up to +27+33, in some areas up to +35 +38º С.

Weather warning has been announced in several regions because of the heat. A very high heat of 40-42 degrees is expected in Karaganda region between July 25 and 29. From 25th to 29th July, it will be very hot, up to +45, in Kyzylorda and South Kazakhstan regions. On 26-30 July, +40+43 degree heat is expected in Zhambyl and Almaty regions.