Weather forecast for April 18

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The passage of atmospheric fronts will cause rain to continue in most of Kazakhstan on Tuesday, April 18. In the southeast of the country, thunderstorms are expected.

According to Kazhydromet, in Zhambyl region wind is expected to increase to 15-20 m/s gusting to 23 m/s. Patchy fogs.

In North-Kazakhstan region, wind gusts will reach 25 m/s. Fog will blanket the region at night.

In Akmola, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and South-Kazakhstan regions, 15-20 m/s wind is expected. It will be foggy in East Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.

Tuesday will be foggy also in Aktobe, Karaganda, and Almaty region.