Weather forecast for Aug 16

ASTANA. KAZINFORM It is looking mostly dry on Wednesday as the anticyclone settled on most of Kazakhstan's territory. Only in the south, southeast, and east of Kazakhstan frontal passage may cause some scattered thundershowers, hail, and wind strengthening. Northern and central parts of Kazakhstan will be waking up to a foggy Wednesday, Kazhydromet reports.

In South Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions, winds will increase to 15-20 mps. Chances of hail and squall will be high there.

It will also be windy during the day in Almaty and East Kazakhstan regions (15-20 mps).



Hail and strong winds (15-20 mps) are expected to hit Kyzylorda region at night.

North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions will be blanketed in fog early on Wednesday.

Fire danger rating remains extreme across most of Almaty, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, as well as parts of Zhambyl, Aktobe, and East Kazakhstan regions.

Extreme heat is expected this Wednesday for much of Mangystau and West Kazakhstan regions.