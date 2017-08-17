Weather forecast for August 17

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Thursday southern and central parts of Kazakhstan will see fair weather without precipitation. On the rest of the country's territory, frontal passage will cause rains, thunderstorms, wind strengthening, and hail. Northwest and East of Kazakhstan will be blanketed in fog.

In East Kazakhstan and Kostanay region, winds will strengthen to 15-20 mps. Fog is expected in the morning. Chance of hail will be high during the day.

It will also be windy in Zhambyl region (15-20 m/s). Chance of hail and squall will be high there as well.

In Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Mangistau, Akmola, Karaganda, and Pavlodar regions winds are expected to reach 15-20 mps. Dust storms is forecast in Kyzylorda and Mangistau regions. Fog will blanket Akmola region.

Fire danger rating remains extreme across most of Atyray, Almaty, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, parts of West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Karaganda regions.

Extreme heat is expected on much of West Kazakhstan region.