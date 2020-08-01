NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - RSE «Kazhydromet» has issued a weather forecast for August 1, Kazinform reports.

Thunderstorm, squally wind gusting to 15-20 mps are expected in Turkestan, Kyzylorda regions.

15-20 mps wind with a dust storm is predicted for Atyrau, Mangistau, Aktobe regions.

Thunderstorm with rain and hail will hit Zhambyl region.

Thunderstorm, hail, and strong wind of 15-20 mps are expected in West Kazakhstan region during the day.

15-20 mps wind will blow in Almaty, Karaganda regions.

Foggy weather is expected in some parts of Pavlodar region.

Strong heat is expected in the afternoon in Atyrau, Aktobe, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan regions.

Extreme fire hazard remains in Atyrau, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Turkestan, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl and Karaganda regions.