ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has published its weather forecast for August 22-24.

"The territory of Kazakhstan is influenced by another anticyclone with the center in Kostanay town. Therefore, for the next few days, the forecasters predict dry weather on most of the country, except for the east and southeast of the country, where the passage of atmospheric fronts will cause occasional rains with thunderstorm and wind strengthening," Kazhydromet says.

Temperature: +10 +23°C at night and +27 +38°C in the daytime in the west and northwest; +5 +15°C at night and +23 +35°C in the daytime in the north, center, and east; +10 +20°C at night and +22 +35°C in the daytime in the south and southeast.

In Kyzylorda region, wind will strengthen up to 25 mps and turn into a sand storm on August 22.