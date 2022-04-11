Weather forecast for Kazakhstan 11 April

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Warm weather is forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan on Monday, 11 April. Occasional showers with thunderstorms are expected only in the south and northwest of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Chances of thunderstorm will be high in Turkestan, Mangistau, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, and Zhambyl regions.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps is predicted to batter Almaty, south of Pavlodar, west of East Kazakhstan, mountainous areas of Turkestan, Kostanay, and Kyzylorda regions. Gusts may reach up to 23-28 mps in parts of Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Karaganda, and Zhambyl regions.

Fog will blanket parts of Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, and Atyrau regions.

Squall is likely to hit Kyzylorda and Turkestan regions.