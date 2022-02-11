EN
    08:13, 11 February 2022

    Weather forecast for Kazakhstan 11 February

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Precipitation is forecast for northern, eastern and central Kazakhstan on Friday. Only the southeast of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Akmola, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Turkestan, and Atyrau regions.

    Parts of East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, Kostanay, Aktobe, and Akmola regions will be steeped in fog.

    Chances of blizzard will be high in Aktobe, Akmola, Karaganda, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions.

    Meteorologists warn motorists and pedestrians of black ice on the roads in Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, and Aktobe regions.


