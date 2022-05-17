Weather forecast for Kazakhstan 17 May

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather with showers and thunderstorms will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan. Fair weather will be observed only in the south and east of the country, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

Thunderstorm, hail, and stiff wind gusting up to 23 mps are predicted in the north and west of Akmola region.

Thunderstorm and 15-20 mps wind will be observed in the mountainous areas of Almaty region.

Thunderstorm and wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are expected in the mountains of Turkestan region as well.

15-20 mps wind and thunderstorms are forecast for the east and northwest of West Kazakhstan region, north of Atyrau region, as well as west and north of Karaganda region.

Chances of thunderstorm, dust storm and 15-20 mps wind will be high in parts of Mangistau and Pavlodar regions.

Wind is expected to strengthen up to 15 mps in the north of Aktobe region.

Parts of Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions will brace for thunderstorm, squall, hail and wind with gusts ranging from 15-20 mps to 23-28 mps.

Parts of Kyzylorda region will see dust storm and 15-20 mps wind.

Meteorologists predict thunderstorm, hail, squall, and 15-20 mps wind in parts of Zhambyl region.