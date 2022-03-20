Weather forecast for Kazakhstan 20 March

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation is expected in western, southern and central Kazakhstan. Occasional showers will douse the south of the country, while stiff wind, black ice, and blowing snow are forecast for the north, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

North and east of Akmola, east and south of Kostanay, southwest of North Kazakhstan, south of Almaty, mountainous parts of Zhambyl, north of Mangistau, north and southeast of West Kazakhstan, west and north of Atyrau, Aktobe, north of Pavlodar, center and east of East Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions will be steeped in fog.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will blow through Zhambyl and Akmola regions. Gusts may reach up to 23 mps in Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, and Almaty regions.

Chances of blizzard will be high in Akmola and Kostanay regions.

Black ice will coat roads in Zhambyl and Mangistau regions.