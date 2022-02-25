Weather forecast for Kazakhstan 25 Feb

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather with blizzard, snow and rain will persist in northern, central and western Kazakhstan. Weather without precipitation is expected in the south, southwest and east of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will blow in parts of Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Almaty regions. Gusts may reach up to 18 mps in Pavlodar region.

Parts of West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangistau, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, Zhambyl, Aktobe, Kostanay, Akmola, and North Kazakhstan regions will be steeped in fog.

Blizzard may hit Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, and Kostanay regions.

Meteorologists warn motorists and pedestrians of slippery conditions on roads in West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Akmola, and North Kazakhstan regions.