Weather forecast for Kazakhstan 26 Feb

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A mix of rain and snow, black ice, stiff wind, fog, and dust storm are in store for parts of Kazakhstan on Saturday, 26 February, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Weather without precipitation is expected only in the south and far north of Kazakhstan.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in the center and west of Aktobe, east and south of Mangistau, and southwest and center of Atyrau regions.

Dust storm will blanket east of Mangistau region.

Northwest and east of Akmola, north of Kostanay, Kyzylorda, south of North Kazakhstan, west of Pavlodar, north of Zhambyl, south of East Kazakhstan, north of West Kazakhstan, and center and west of Aktobe regions will be steeped in fog.

Black ice is forecast to coat roads in West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions.