Weather forecast for Kazakhstan 27 Feb

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation is forecast for most of Kazakhstan on Sunday, 27 February. A mix of rain and snow is expected only in the west of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Fog will blanket north of Atyrau, southwest of West Kazakhstan, north of Kyzylorda, south of Zhambyl, north of East Kazakhstan, north and east of Akmola, north of Kostanay, south of North Kazakhstan, west, south and east of Pavlodar, and north and west of Karaganda regions.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in parts of Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Mangistau, Atyrau, Zhambyl, and East Kazakhstan regions. Gusts may reach up to 18-23 mps in Almaty region.

Black ice will be observed on roads in southwest of West Kazakhstan region.