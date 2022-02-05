Weather forecast for Kazakhstan 5 Feb

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan on Saturday, 5 February, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Fog will blanket parts of Turkestan, Almaty, Zhambyl, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, East Kazakhstan, and Kyzylorda regions.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kostanay, and Kyzylorda regions. Gusts may reach 22 mps and even 25-30 mps in parts of Turkestan, Almaty, Zhambyl, Mangistau, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions.

Meteorologists warn motorists and pedestrians of black ice that will coat roads in parts of Mangistau and Aktobe regions.

Chances of blizzard will be high in parts of Aktobe and Kostanay regions.