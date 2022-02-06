Weather forecast for Kazakhstan 6 Feb

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A mix of rain and snow and gusty wind are forecast for southern and southwestern Kazakhstan on Sunday, 6 February, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Aktau: partly cloudy, a mix of rain and snow, 9-14 mps or 15-20 mps wind, black ice, foggy conditions.

Aktobe: cloudy, no precipitation, 5-10 mps wind, foggy conditions, black ice, blizzard.

Atyrau: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 9-14 mps or 15-20 mps wind.

Karaganda: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 5-10 mps wind, blizzard.

Kokshetau: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 5-10 mps wind.

Kostanay: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 7-12 mps wind.

Kyzylorda: partly cloudy, a mix of rain and snow, 9-14 mps or 15-20 mps wind, foggy conditions, black ice, blizzard.

Pavlodar: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 9-14 mps wind.

Petropavlovsk: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 9-14 mps wind.

Taldykorgan: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 3-8 mps wind.

Taraz: partly cloudy, a mix of rain and snow, 9-14 mps or 15-20 mps wind, foggy conditions, black ice.

Turkestan: cloudy, snowfall, 8-13 mps or 17-22 mps wind, heavy precipitation, foggy conditions, black ice.

Uralsk: cloudy, snowfall, 9-14 mps wind, foggy conditions, black ice.

Ust-Kamenogorsk: no precipitation, 5 mps wind.

Nur-Sultan: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 2-7 mps wind.

Almaty: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 5 mps wind.

Shymkent: cloudy, rainy, 8-13 mps or 17-22 mps wind.