Weather forecast for Kazakhstan 6 Feb
Aktau: partly cloudy, a mix of rain and snow, 9-14 mps or 15-20 mps wind, black ice, foggy conditions.
Aktobe: cloudy, no precipitation, 5-10 mps wind, foggy conditions, black ice, blizzard.
Atyrau: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 9-14 mps or 15-20 mps wind.
Karaganda: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 5-10 mps wind, blizzard.
Kokshetau: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 5-10 mps wind.
Kostanay: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 7-12 mps wind.
Kyzylorda: partly cloudy, a mix of rain and snow, 9-14 mps or 15-20 mps wind, foggy conditions, black ice, blizzard.
Pavlodar: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 9-14 mps wind.
Petropavlovsk: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 9-14 mps wind.
Taldykorgan: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 3-8 mps wind.
Taraz: partly cloudy, a mix of rain and snow, 9-14 mps or 15-20 mps wind, foggy conditions, black ice.
Turkestan: cloudy, snowfall, 8-13 mps or 17-22 mps wind, heavy precipitation, foggy conditions, black ice.
Uralsk: cloudy, snowfall, 9-14 mps wind, foggy conditions, black ice.
Ust-Kamenogorsk: no precipitation, 5 mps wind.
Nur-Sultan: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 2-7 mps wind.
Almaty: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 5 mps wind.
Shymkent: cloudy, rainy, 8-13 mps or 17-22 mps wind.