Weather forecast for Kazakhstan 8 March

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Cold snap is predicted to grip northern Kazakhstan on Tuesday, 8 March, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter parts of Karaganda, Pavlodar, Akmola, Almaty, Turkestan, Mangistau, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions. Wind will bring dust storm to Turkestan and Mangistau regions.

Parts of Atyrau, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Zhambyl, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Almaty, Akmola, and Karaganda regions will be steeped in fog.

Chances of blizzard will be high in Akmola, Karaganda, and Pavlodar regions.

Meteorologists warn motorists and pedestrians in West Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions to use caution because of slippery conditions.