Weather forecast for Kazakhstan Apr 27

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Meteorologists predict that most regions in Kazakhstan will observe weather without precipitation on Tuesday, April 27, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Only northern Kazakhstan will see occasional showers with thunderstorms. Chances of foggy conditions in the north of the country will be high as well.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps is expected in Kostanay, Akmola, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions.

Wind will bring gust storm to Mangistau region.

Patches of fog are in store for Kostanay region.



