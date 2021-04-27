EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:12, 27 April 2021 | GMT +6

    Weather forecast for Kazakhstan Apr 27

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Meteorologists predict that most regions in Kazakhstan will observe weather without precipitation on Tuesday, April 27, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Only northern Kazakhstan will see occasional showers with thunderstorms. Chances of foggy conditions in the north of the country will be high as well.

    Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps is expected in Kostanay, Akmola, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions.

    Wind will bring gust storm to Mangistau region.

    Patches of fog are in store for Kostanay region.



    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!