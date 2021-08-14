Weather forecast for Kazakhstan Aug 14

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Occasional showers are forecast to douse eastern and southeastern Kazakhstan on Saturday, August 14. Pouring rains, hail, squall and gusty wind will hit southeast of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Turkestan, Mangistau, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, and West Kazakhstan regions. Gusts may reach up to 25 mps in Almaty region. Wind will bring dust storm to Kyzylorda, Mangistau and Turkestan regions.

Thunderstorms are in store for Karaganda, Almaty, Zhambyl and East Kazakhstan regions.

Fog will blanket parts of East Kazakhstan, Akmola, North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions at night and early in the morning.

Chances of hail will be high in Zhambyl, Almaty and East Kazakhstan regions.

Fervent heat is forecast for Atyrau, Mangistau and West Kazakhstan regions.

High fire hazard will persist in most of Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Mangistau, Atyrau, Zhambyl, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Almaty, parts of Karaganda, south of Kostanay, East Kazakhstan and Akmola regions.