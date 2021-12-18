Weather forecast for Kazakhstan Dec 18

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A mix of rain and snow as well as blizzard are forecast for the west, northwest and north of Kazakhstan. The rest of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Fog will blanket parts of North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kostanay, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, Zhambyl, and Turkestan regions.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will blow in Akmola, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions. Gusts may reach up to 25 mps in Almaty region.

Chances of blizzard will be high in North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, and West Kazakhstan regions.

Black ice will coat roads in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kostanay, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, and Aktobe regions.