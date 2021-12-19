Weather forecast for Kazakhstan Dec 19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A mix of rain and snow and heavy precipitation are expected in parts of Kazakhstan on Sunday, December 19. Only the southeast and east of the country will see weather without precipitation, Kazinform reports.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter parts of Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, and Aktobe regions. Gusts may reach up to 25 and 30 mps in parts of Turkestan, Zhambyl and Almaty regions.

Fog will blanket parts of Turkestan, Zhambyl, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Atyrau, Mangistau, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions.

Roads in West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangistau, Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Zhamyl, and Turkestan regions will be coated in black ice.

Blizzard may hit parts of Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and East Kazakhstan regions.