Weather forecast for Kazakhstan Dec 21

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Snowfall is expected to douse most regions of Kazakhstan. Thanks to an anticyclone most parts of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind gusting up to 23-28 mps will whip through North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Akmola regions. Gusts will reach 15-20 mps in Turkestan, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions.

Fog will blanket portions of Mangistau, Almaty, Zhambyl, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Turkestan, and North Kazakhstan regions.

Chances of blizzard will be high in Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Turkestan, and East Kazakhstan regions.

Black ice will coat roads in Mangistau region.