Weather forecast for Kazakhstan Feb 22

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Most regions of Kazakhstan will observe inclement weather on Monday, February 22. Weather without precipitation is expected only in northern Kazakhstan. Fog, black ice, blizzard, and stiff wind will persist in some parts of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Parts of Almaty, Zhambyl, Atyrau, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavlodar, and Turkestan regions will be steeped in fog.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Mangistau, Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Almaty, Zhambyl, and Atyrau regions.

Chances of black ice will be high in Almaty, Zhambyl, Atyrau, and Mangistau regions.

Blizzard is likely to hit Kostanay, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Almaty, Zhambyl, and Atyrau regions.