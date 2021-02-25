Weather forecast for Kazakhstan Feb 25

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan on Thursday, February 25. Heavy snowfall is forecast for the south and southeast of the country, whereas western Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind will gust up to 23-28 mps in Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Pavlodar, and East Kazakhstan regions. Gusts may reach up to 30 mps in Zhambyl region. Kostanay, Karaganda, Akmola, and North Kazakhstan will see wind gusting up to 15-20 mps.

Chances of ground blizzard will be high in some parts of Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Almaty, Pavlodar, and Kyzylorda regions.

Fog is predicted to blanket portions of Almaty, Turkestan, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda, Aktobe, and Mangistau regions.

Mets warn motorists in Turkestan, Zhambyl, and Almaty regions to use caution on roads due to icy conditions.