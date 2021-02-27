EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:26, 27 February 2021 | GMT +6

    Weather forecast for Kazakhstan Feb 27

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Most regions of Kazakhstan will be doused by snowfall on Saturday, February 27. The west of the country will see precipitation. Only the southeast and east of Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Ground blizzard is forecast to hit parts of West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Turkestan, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions.

    Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Atyrau, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, and Kostanay regions.

    Fog will blanket portions of Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Turkmenistan, Kyzylorda, and Zhabmyl regions.

    Motorists should use caution on roads in Kyzylorda, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and Mangistau regions because of the ice slick.


    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!