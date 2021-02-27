Weather forecast for Kazakhstan Feb 27

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Most regions of Kazakhstan will be doused by snowfall on Saturday, February 27. The west of the country will see precipitation. Only the southeast and east of Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Ground blizzard is forecast to hit parts of West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Turkestan, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Atyrau, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, and Kostanay regions.

Fog will blanket portions of Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Turkmenistan, Kyzylorda, and Zhabmyl regions.

Motorists should use caution on roads in Kyzylorda, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and Mangistau regions because of the ice slick.