Weather forecast for Kazakhstan Feb 3

NUR-SULTAN. KAZIFORM – Precipitation is forecast to douse northern Kazakhstan causing a mix of rain and snow, ice slick, and higher temperature. The south of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation with patches of fog, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Fog will blanket parts of North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Kostanay, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, and Atyrau regions.

Wind will gust up to 23-28 mps in Akmola and Kostanay regions. Gusts may reach up to 25 mps in East Kazakhstan region. Wind gust up to 15-20 mps will blow in North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions.

Chances of blizzard will be high in North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Kostanay, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and Almaty regions.

Meteorologists warn motorists in West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Almaty, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Akmola, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions to use caution as ice slick is expected on the roads.