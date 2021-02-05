Weather forecast for Kazakhstan Feb 5

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Parts of Kazakhstan will see precipitation on Friday, February 5. A mix of rain and snow, fog, ice slick, blizzard, and stiff wind are in store for Kazakhstan. Only the south and southeast of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Fog will blanket Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Akmola, Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 in East Kazakhstan and Almaty regions.

Ice slick will coat roads in East Kazakhstan, Akmola, Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions.

Blizzard is forecast to hit parts of East Kazakhstan, Akmola, and Karaganda regions.