Weather forecast for Kazakhstan for Aug 23

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Frontal airshed are expected to bring thundery showers, gusty wind locally, fog and possible hail to the east of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The country's south, south-east, south-west are forecast to enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazhydromet informs.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 m/s, possible hail are likely to hit East Kazakhstan region.



Akmola and Pavlodar regions are to face wind blowing 15-30 m/s, fog.



Wind blowing 15-20 m/s is to rock through Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Zhambyl, Atyrau, Aktobe, and Karaganda regions.



North Kazakhstan region is to observe patches of fog in the morning and evening.

Extreme fire threat is in place for Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Turkestan, locally in Aktobe, Atyrau, Mangystau, Karaganda, and Kostanay regions.